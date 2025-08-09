Lcnb Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.29.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $96.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

