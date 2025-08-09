Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Equinix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $959.86.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $776.20 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $820.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $848.90. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

