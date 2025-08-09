Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 36,877 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,876,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,877 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of MetLife worth $311,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,923 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $336,965,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,052,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,434,000 after acquiring an additional 958,458 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 8,789.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,508,000 after acquiring an additional 806,711 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,265,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.10.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.