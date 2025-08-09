1,893 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Purchased by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,780,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock worth $5,696,173 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. TD Cowen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $208.32 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $133.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

