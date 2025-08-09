Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 60,982.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,599 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,819,000 after acquiring an additional 670,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $238,503,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $178,858,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.4%

S&P Global stock opened at $556.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.05. The company has a market cap of $170.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $566.42.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.69.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

