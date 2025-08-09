JFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JFG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 21.2%

Shares of IEFA opened at $84.55 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.72. The stock has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.