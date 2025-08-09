Ecolab Inc. (ECL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.
Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ecolab to earn $8.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.
Ecolab Price Performance
Ecolab stock opened at $272.83 on Friday. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $221.62 and a 52 week high of $274.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.
