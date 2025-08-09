Ecolab Inc. (ECL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ecolab to earn $8.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Ecolab stock opened at $272.83 on Friday. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $221.62 and a 52 week high of $274.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

