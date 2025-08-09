Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.50.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $266.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.67 and a 200-day moving average of $238.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $206.29 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $855,796.82. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. This trade represents a 37.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $1,211,164.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,554.85. This represents a 19.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,048 shares of company stock worth $4,101,083 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.