Morgan Stanley Cuts Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $322.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $455.00 to $322.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

Gartner Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of IT stock opened at $229.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Gartner has a 1 year low of $227.14 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total value of $241,610.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,001.85. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,578 shares of company stock worth $2,060,191. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Gartner by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gartner by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60,306 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

