Swiss National Bank Sells 2,800 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Kroger worth $131,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.85. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.69.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,581.50. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.