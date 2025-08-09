The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,999 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.14% of Kroger worth $62,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $801,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Kroger by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 170,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 77,361 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 173,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after buying an additional 52,290 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Melius Research raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $1,890,387.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,581.50. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Up 0.6%

KR opened at $74.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $74.69.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

