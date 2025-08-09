Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,513,000 after acquiring an additional 897,916 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11,280.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,923,000 after acquiring an additional 860,239 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,777,000 after acquiring an additional 678,028 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 711,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,287,000 after acquiring an additional 542,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,410,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,230,000 after acquiring an additional 352,335 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average is $106.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRU

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.