Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $80,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 766.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.99, for a total value of $5,967,987.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 44,338 shares in the company, valued at $69,432,864.62. The trade was a 7.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,032 shares of company stock worth $35,172,583 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,163.14.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,319.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,658.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,792.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,313.69 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

