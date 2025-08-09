Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,586 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Prudential Financial worth $70,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Prudential Financial’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 119.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,675,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

