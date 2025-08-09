National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,318 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $69,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 36.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. Wall Street Zen lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.33.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,520.20. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total value of $358,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 104,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,485,881.28. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,698 shares of company stock worth $1,485,387. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $352.06 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.34 and a 200 day moving average of $292.67. The company has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

