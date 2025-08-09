Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 4,412 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $558,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in Kroger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,999,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,415,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,215,690.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,274.40. The trade was a 25.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,749,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,791.92. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.16.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

