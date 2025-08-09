Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,824 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $56,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on AppLovin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.33.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 100,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $36,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,760,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,461,006.13. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 70,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,069,185.96. The trade was a 32.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980 in the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Trading Up 4.3%

APP opened at $455.98 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.43.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.