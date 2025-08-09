Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Eaton were worth $104,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Eaton by 27,281.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,772,000 after buying an additional 3,580,198 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $523,541,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Eaton by 606.3% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,025,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,262,000 after buying an additional 880,656 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $231,552,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Eaton by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,007,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,144,000 after buying an additional 588,370 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.63.

Eaton Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:ETN opened at $363.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $399.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.85%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

