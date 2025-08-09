Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 43.6% in the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 50.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 371,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after buying an additional 124,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $256.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.29 and a 200 day moving average of $250.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.59%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

