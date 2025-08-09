First Western Trust Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average is $107.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

