UBS Group Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $9.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.62. Snap has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $13.28.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 208,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $1,882,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,299,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,793,329.16. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 68,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $591,378.55. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 2,173,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,674,230.50. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 667,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,801. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

