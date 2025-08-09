First Western Trust Bank Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the first quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $145,723.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,500. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,913 shares of company stock valued at $40,671,107 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of ICE opened at $186.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.85%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

