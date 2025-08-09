AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,766,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $676,872,000 after purchasing an additional 229,381 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 256.6% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 28,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 19,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,071,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,723,000 after acquiring an additional 412,878 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.22 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

