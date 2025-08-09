AMF Tjanstepension AB Reduces Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,357,000 after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 149,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $2,898,866.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,990.50. This represents a 87.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,840 shares of company stock worth $6,629,176. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $103.33 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $104.86. The company has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

