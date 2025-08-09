Wambolt & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 752,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,031,000 after buying an additional 82,319 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.4% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.7% during the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 24,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,263,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,988,000 after buying an additional 70,670 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 10.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,527.76. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.59. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on APO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.26.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

