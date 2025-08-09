Riverpark Capital Management LLC Acquires 192 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 2.2% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $871.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $982.92 and its 200 day moving average is $944.74.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,540. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.00, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,404 shares in the company, valued at $10,924,200. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,667 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

