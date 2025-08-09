AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New $709,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,610,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,202 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 303,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,765,000 after acquiring an additional 201,356 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,357,000 after acquiring an additional 147,904 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,657,000 after acquiring an additional 117,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,128.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,407,000 after acquiring an additional 112,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $103.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $104.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average of $91.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,767.20. This trade represents a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,840 shares of company stock valued at $6,629,176. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.