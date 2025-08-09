iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $90.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

