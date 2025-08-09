SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 528,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 8.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $27,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

