Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $13,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,051,493 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,347,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,670 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,645,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,082,000 after purchasing an additional 437,251 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,921,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,717 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,916,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,319,000 after purchasing an additional 160,299 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $24.53.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

