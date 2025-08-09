Cynosure Group LLC Sells 16,906 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cynosure Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,906 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $139.74. The company has a market cap of $227.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

