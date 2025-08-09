MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 1,045,301 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,045,301 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,797,000 after acquiring an additional 226,246 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 583,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 82,271 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE:BAC opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.