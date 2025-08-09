Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $39.63 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $39,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $785.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.27.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $749.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $769.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total value of $26,118,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,017,164.28. This trade represents a 45.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,808,208.55. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

