Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 143,944 Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,010,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,944 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $55,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 403.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575,311 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,417,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729,628 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,233,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582,562 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,669,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,851.40. This trade represents a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $258,955.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,657.84. This represents a 11.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,490 shares of company stock valued at $12,216,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.3%

TSCO opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.71. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

