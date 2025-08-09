Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) & Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Critical Contrast

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Emerson Electric and Pioneer Power Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerson Electric 14.92% 14.34% 7.79% Pioneer Power Solutions 121.51% -15.02% -7.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Emerson Electric and Pioneer Power Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerson Electric 1 5 11 2 2.74 Pioneer Power Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Emerson Electric presently has a consensus price target of $142.3889, indicating a potential upside of 7.20%. Pioneer Power Solutions has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 273.83%. Given Pioneer Power Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Power Solutions is more favorable than Emerson Electric.

This table compares Emerson Electric and Pioneer Power Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerson Electric $17.49 billion 4.27 $1.97 billion $4.65 28.56 Pioneer Power Solutions $22.88 million 1.56 $31.85 million ($0.68) -4.72

Emerson Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Power Solutions. Pioneer Power Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerson Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Emerson Electric has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Power Solutions has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of Emerson Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Emerson Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Emerson Electric beats Pioneer Power Solutions on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity. The Final Control segment provides control, isolation, shutoff, pressure relief, and pressure safety valves, actuators, and regulators for process and hybrid industries. The Measurement & Analytical segment offers intelligent instrumentation measuring the physical properties of liquids or gases, such as pressure, temperature, level, flow, acoustics, corrosion, pH, conductivity, water quality, toxic gases, and flame. The Discrete Automation segment offers solenoid and pneumatic valves, valve position indicators, pneumatic cylinders, air preparation equipment, pressure and temperature switches, electric linear motion solutions, programmable automation control systems, electrical distribution equipment, and materials joining solutions. The Safety & Productivity segment offers tools for professionals and homeowners; pipe-working tools, including pipe wrenches, pipe cutters, pipe threading and roll grooving equipment, battery hydraulic tools; electrical tools; and other professional tools. The Control Systems & Software segment provides distributed control systems, safety instrumented systems, SCADA systems, application software, digital twins, asset performance management, and cybersecurity. The Test & Measurement provides software-connected automated test and measurement systems. The AspenTech segment provides asset optimization software that enables industrial manufacturers to design, operate, and maintain operations for enhancing performance through a combination of decades of modeling, simulation, and optimization capabilities. The company was incorporated in 1890 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments. The Electrical Infrastructure Equipment segment provides electric power systems that help customers effectively and efficiently protect, control, transfer, monitor, and manage their electric energy requirements. It also offers e-Bloc power systems, power systems, and circuit protective equipment related products. The Critical Power Solutions segment provides power generation equipment maintenance, repairs, remote monitoring, and equipment services, and EV charging solutions. This segment offers suite generator on a truck and power generation equipment, and repair, maintenance, and support services. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. serves utility, industrial, and commercial markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

