Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 3,247 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Paychex by 122.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.20.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $141.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $161.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.40.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 94.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.