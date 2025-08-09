Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 55,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 770.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 36,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $971,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.63.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $472.42 on Friday. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $221.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,557 shares of company stock worth $28,037,479. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.