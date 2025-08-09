Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 24,006 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,006 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after buying an additional 86,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,455,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,815,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.82.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.2419 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

