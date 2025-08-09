Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases 8,367 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 363.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,855 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Office Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 24,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

GOOG stock opened at $202.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,219 shares of company stock worth $49,474,273 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

