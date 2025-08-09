Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Sells 6,825 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.2% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,873,000 after acquiring an additional 242,799 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 79.0% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 704.0% during the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after buying an additional 125,171 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after buying an additional 87,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpringVest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $170.23 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.62 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.16. The company has a market cap of $264.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.