Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,678,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.38 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.2972 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

