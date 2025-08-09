Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.