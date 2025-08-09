Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys 321 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $377.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.15. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $322.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

