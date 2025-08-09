Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 3,569 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 856.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957,928 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041,990 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581,030 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 299.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,698,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,915 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.4%

PFE stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.