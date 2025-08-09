Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Has $47.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 33.5% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 225,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,769,000. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 56,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after buying an additional 18,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 276,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,075,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $585.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $711.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $588.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

