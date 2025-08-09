Lcnb Corp Has $338,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lcnb Corp reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 66.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,557 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 91.49%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

