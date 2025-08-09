iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Raised by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,624,660,000 after acquiring an additional 265,987 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,836,000 after acquiring an additional 209,752 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,969,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,808,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $220.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.92.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

