True North Advisors LLC Invests $1.74 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CBRE Group by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,781,000 after buying an additional 2,680,337 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 20,889.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after buying an additional 1,285,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CBRE Group by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,147,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,984,000 after purchasing an additional 991,354 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,090,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,633,000 after purchasing an additional 741,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,127,000 after purchasing an additional 738,704 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,396.10. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $232,122.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,020.29. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,558. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $155.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $161.03.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.