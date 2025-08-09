McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Taylor Financial Group Inc.

Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.87.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $305.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.33. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $265.33 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,280 shares of company stock worth $2,215,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

