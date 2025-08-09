Condor Capital Management Sells 183 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Snap-On during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 421.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 248.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 150.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total transaction of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,957.60. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 804,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,104,483.50. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $321.67 on Friday. Snap-On Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $373.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.19.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%. Snap-On’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.17.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

